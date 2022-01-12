SDPD

Thief Fires Gun While Robbing Kearny Mesa Convenience Store, Nobody Hurt: SDPD

The man, who appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s, confronted an employee at the am/pm market in the 8800 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard around 3 a.m. and demanded cash from the register, according to SDPD

By City News Service

police tape and car
NBC 7

A handgun-wielding thief fired a shot inside a Kearny Mesa gas station convenience store while robbing the business early Wednesday, causing no injuries, authorities reported.

The man, who appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s, confronted an employee at the am/pm market in the 8800 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard around 3 a.m. and demanded cash from the register, according to the San Diego Police Department.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"When the clerk hesitated, the (robber) fired a round into the counter," SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

The worker then handed over an undetermined amount of money, and the thief fled.

Local

Covid-19 Oct 26, 2021

Latest Coronavirus Updates: 59,000+ COVID-19 Cases Reported Over Last 4 Days,

food 54 mins ago

Supervisors OK First Step Toward Home Kitchen Trial Program

The robber was described as a light-skinned, roughly 6'1, 280-pound man wearing dark-colored clothing and a black face mask, Foster said.

This article tagged under:

SDPDrobberyClairemont mesa
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us