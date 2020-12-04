fallbrook

Firefighters Contain Fallbrook House Fire That Spread to Nearby Brush

The North County Fire Protection District described the blaze as a "fully involved residential fire" that "extended into the vegetation."

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters successfully contained a house fire in Fallbrook that spread to nearby brush early Friday morning.

The structure fire was reported sometime before 6 a.m. at a home on the 40000 block of Sandia Creek. There, heavy smoke could be seen emitting from the house as crews battled the blaze.

SkyRanger 7 was over the inferno and captured aerial footage of thick plumes of white smoke coming from the scene.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Sets Record Number of Daily Coronavirus Cases

California 2 hours ago

So-Cal On Track for Stay-At-Home Order After Meeting ICU Bed Capacity Trigger

Thick plumes of smoke billow from a house fire in Fallbrook that spread to some nearby brush.

The North County Fire Protection District described the blaze as a "fully-involved residential fire" that "extended into the vegetation."

The fire was near Sandia Creek Ranch and as a precaution, sheriff's deputies evacuated about 50 horses.

As of 11 a.m., both the structure and vegetation fires were fully contained. Firefighters halted the blaze at 1/4 acre, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

Reports of any injuries were not immediately available. It is unclear what caused the fire.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

fallbrookfirehouse fire
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us