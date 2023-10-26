They're moving the entrance to Terminal 1 at San Diego Airport this weekend

San Diego airport officials are warning travelers heading west on Harbor Drive that, starting on Friday, there will be a new entrance to Terminal 1, one that's several blocks prior to the old one.

Construction at Terminal 1 — no, the big dig at SAN is not limited to Terminal 2 — is being blamed for the shifts.

A map with the new entrances to Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport (San Diego International Airport)

Drivers heading westbound on North Harbor Drive will now take the new Terminal 1 entrance located close to Liberator Way, approximately two blocks BEFORE the old entrance to Terminal 2.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The changes are not limited to drivers, either: Pedestrians will now access the airport from a new path that begins near the intersection of North Harbor and Harbor Island drives.

Motorists are warned to slow down, watch for signage and be prepared to share the road with construction vehicles.

The new entrances are being opened in order to permit construction to continue on the new five-level Terminal 1 Parking Plaza, which will open late next year and have 5,200 parking spots, an increase of 750 from its predecessor. More than 500 of those spots will feature EV charging stations, officials said.

The changes are all part of the revamping of Terminal 1, with the first phase expected to be completed in late summer 2025.