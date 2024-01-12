They're Hiring: Amid short-staffing, Poway Unified holds Bus Driver Hiring Bonanza

They have 90. They need 50 more.

The Poway Unified School District hosted its first Bus Driver Hiring Bonanza Friday in the district office’s parking lot. Bright orange-yellow school buses formed a circle around Poway Unified drivers hoping to hire some help.

“We're all part of the education process,” said Poway school-bus driver instructor Frank Kenny. "We’re the first person you see in the morning."

Kenny knows they just need more people behind the wheel.

“It's just lack of drivers, lack of people, the pandemic," Kenny said. "I hate blaming everything on the pandemic, but that certainly played into it."

PUSD has 160 buses but only 90 permanent drivers, according to Kenny, who said the district can only regularly run 100 bus routes, but it should have 120. Families don’t have as many options to get their kids to school.

“It creates havoc in some ways,” Kenny said.

Several municipalities and school districts throughout San Diego County have reported similar driver shortages. Kenny hoped to appeal to retirees or people in transition who want a fun job that allows them to be the first and last person some kids see during the school day.

“It's a great service to the community,” Kenny concluded.

PUSD said anyone who missed Friday’s Bus Driver Hiring Bonanza can still inquire about positions on the district’s website.