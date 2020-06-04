They Still Need Hope: South Bay Non-Profit Passes Unfortunate Pandemic Milestone

The first car gets in line early in the morning. They continue to line up until the entire parking lot is filled with hundreds of vehicles. Inside each one is a father, a mother, or an entire family looking for food.

It’s a process that has repeated itself every Tuesday and Thursday in Chula Vista outside the Community Through Hope warehouse since the non-profit organization began providing relief to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

At 8 a.m., the warehouse opens and the line of cars starts flowing through. Dozens of volunteers fill each car's trunk with fruits, vegetables, meat, and diapers.

The first week of June, the Community Through Hope passed an impressive and unfortunate milestone. They distributed their 1 millionth pound of food. Administrators said they have fed 25,000 people a month since the pandemic shut down many businesses. The non-profit receives much of its supplies from Feeding San Diego and the San Diego Food Bank.

The warehouse opens every Tuesday and Thursday at 8 AM. Volunteers also make deliveries to people unable to drive in line.