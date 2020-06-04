coronavirus resources

They Still Need Hope: South Bay Non-Profit Passes Unfortunate Pandemic Milestone

Community Through Hope distributes 1,000,000 pounds of food since they started aiding in relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic

By Joe Little

Two young women stand outside of a black SUV
Joe Little, NBC 7

Sisters volunteer with Community Through Hope to deliver food to thousands of people who line up every day in their cars.

The first car gets in line early in the morning. They continue to line up until the entire parking lot is filled with hundreds of vehicles. Inside each one is a father, a mother, or an entire family looking for food.

It’s a process that has repeated itself every Tuesday and Thursday in Chula Vista outside the Community Through Hope warehouse since the non-profit organization began providing relief to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

At 8 a.m., the warehouse opens and the line of cars starts flowing through. Dozens of volunteers fill each car's trunk with fruits, vegetables, meat, and diapers.

Meet Deion Williams. He volunteers to organize volunteers and thousands of pounds of food every week for families who...

Posted by Joe Little on Thursday, June 4, 2020

The first week of June, the Community Through Hope passed an impressive and unfortunate milestone. They distributed their 1 millionth pound of food. Administrators said they have fed 25,000 people a month since the pandemic shut down many businesses. The non-profit receives much of its supplies from Feeding San Diego and the San Diego Food Bank.

NBC 7 spent a few minutes with one family that drove through the line for the first time Thursday. A camera followed the Community Through Hope’s Director of Programs as he distributed food to the people in line. Hear their story from NBC 7's Joe Little below.

The warehouse opens every Tuesday and Thursday at 8 AM. Volunteers also make deliveries to people unable to drive in line.

coronavirus resourcescoronavirusChula Vistacoronavirus reliefFeeding San Diego
