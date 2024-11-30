If you live within the City of San Diego, you’ve probably seen the all-white patrol cars that say R.S.V.P.

They’re driven by members of the San Diego Police Department’s Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol (RSVP) team, who spend their shifts checking off tasks that sworn officers may not get around to.

“You can’t even put a value on it,” Mariam Sadri, an SDPD officer who is assigned to the department’s volunteer service unit, said. “It’s invaluable.”

She’s been in her role for seven years and explained that each volunteer plays a vital role in taking pressure off of an understaffed department. When it comes to the RSVP team, Sadri explained, two of their most important responsibilities include doing vacation checks and executing their You Are Not Alone program.

“We’re not police officers, we’re just to show you presence,” Michael Hughes, who has 22 years with RSVP, said. He grew up in San Diego and, after a long career as a business owner, decided to volunteer to give back to the community.

NBC 7 Two San Diego police RSVP officers make a house visit on Nov. 29, 2024.

“As long as I can drive and as long as I can walk,” he said,” “I don’t really want to retire unless I have to.”

For vacation house checks, anyone who lives within SDPD’s jurisdiction can fill out a form online and request that a member of RSVP visit their home while they are out of town to ensure it is not burglarized or tampered with.

“They can have the security of knowing that somebody is watching out for them,” Susan Townsend, an RSVP of five years, said. She explained they check doors, windows, locks, fences and vehicles to ensure everything is as it should be.

For the YANA program, people can either sign up themselves or a loved one who lives alone and is unable to leave the house. Visits will be made by RSVP members weekly on a recurring, chosen time and day of the week. It can be as simple as a social visit or they can help with whatever is needed.

“It’s some way that I could provide support for vulnerable people and make sure they’re OK,” Townsend said. “If we come across somebody who doesn’t answer the door, who might be passed out or something, we can dispatch the police or call dispatch and they will come and provide the needed support.”

However, Sadri, Hughes and Townsend agree that the RSVPs need support of their own.

“It’s a problem,” Hughes said. There are around 160 volunteers with RSVP, according to Sadri, and they are hoping for more people to join.

As for requirements, interested candidates need to be at least 50 years old, interested in working with law enforcement officers and have a valid California driver’s license, among other requirements. All RSVP volunteers will need to participate in a two week academy and then complete three, eight-hour shifts each month.

For more information on how to get involved, click here.