These San Diego County beaches are under water contact closures and advisories

San Diego County health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list for county beaches in effect Saturday.

Beach closures

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Avenida Lunar to North Beach;

-- Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar;

-- Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue;

-- Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Water contact advisories

Additionally, water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

-- La Jolla, Children's Pool;

-- La Jolla, Cove Beachline;

-- Mission Bay, Campland Beachline;

-- Mission Bay, De Anza Cove - swim area;

-- Mission Bay, Tecolote Shores - swim area;

-- San Diego Bay, Tidelands Park Shoreline;

-- Crown Cove - Silver Strand (bayside), Crown Covel.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

