These San Diego-Area Beaches Are Closed Following Advisory

An advisory for water outlets at Torrey Pines State Beach, Del Mar and Ocean Beach was issued Wednesday by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

Bacteria levels exceeding state health standards were found in the outlets of the San Diego River in Ocean Beach, Los Penasquitos Lagoon at Torrey Pines State Beach and the San Dieguito River in Del Mar, the department reported.

The shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Imperial Beach will remain closed, until testing confirms the area is safe for beachgoers, the department announced.

A warning remains in effect for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, due to higher-than-normal bacteria levels in the waters and possible sewage contamination that may pose a health threat, according to the department. South swell conditions, which affect transboundary ocean flow, are a factor.

An advisory also remains in effect for the Children's Pool and Avenida de la Playa in La Jolla, also due to higher-than-normal bacteria levels.

Beach advisory updates and closure information are available at www.sdbeachinfo.com or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.