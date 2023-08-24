These animals have spent years at San Diego shelters waiting for their forever homes. Here's how to adopt them

This Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, is NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's annual Clear The Shelters event. Head to the Gaines Street San Diego County Humane Society shelter to meet the team and some adorable and adoptable pets. Details here.

Most shelter animals find their adoptive paw-rents within months of arriving at a local shelter, according to a San Diego Humane Society care specialist. But for some hapless pets, years of their lives are spent waiting for their forever family.

A study published in 2021 in the National Library of Medicine looked at the characteristics of long-term shelter dogs in Austria and found that some of the longest-serving pets were older male dogs of a large size. they were neutered but were considered by adopters to be of a "dangerous breed."

To learn more about Clear The Shelters 2023 and search for adoptable pets in your area, visit NBC7.com/cleartheshelters or T20.com/DesocuparLosAlbergues.

You can also donate to your local animal shelters and rescue groups by visiting clearthesheltersfund.org.

Long-term dogs were also more frequently seen with stress-related behaviors, which could mean they had difficulty relaxing in their shelter environment, the study found.

Most shelters disclose this information up-front to prevent pets from ending up back in their shelters but they work hard to match these pets up with families that can provide long-term and catered support for these often misunderstood companions.

If you feel ready to take in a long-term shelter pet, NBC 7 is highlighting some of the animals who have spent the most days in local shelters -- the ones who are desperately ready for their forever homes.

Tipperary: 890 days at Rancho Coastal Humane Society

Rancho Coastal Humane Society Tipperary is available at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society

At three years old, this spotted Shepherd has been without a long-term home for most of her life. Tipperary is currently in a foster home but has spent nearly two-and-a-half years in the shelter system. Rancho Coastal Humane Society says she's a one-of-a-kind pup with a fondness for cream cheese and porch sits.

Learn how to adopt Tipperary here.

Makayla: 10 years at Friends of Cats

Friends of Cats Makayla is available at Friends of Cats.

Meet Makayla, a 12-year-old pet with Feline Leukemia Virus, who is the longest shelter resident at Friends of Cats in El Cajon.

While her condition may mean she needs a little extra care than most pets, it does not get in the way of her living a full life, the Friends of Cats shelter says. Makayla is in need of a home with no other pets and would do best in a home without children either; she prefers to keep to herself.

To give Makayla a loving home, click here.

"If you'd like to take a chance on a very loving and gentle older girl, you could not find a better option than our Makayla!" her bio reads.

If you think you can provide a loving home for Makalya, learn more about adoption here.

Chloe and Hunter: More than a year at Imperial County Humane Society

These siblings are available for adoption at the Imperial County Humane Society.

This brother-sister duo are about four years old and have been together all their lives. The Imperial County Humane Society says both pups are very sweet and love other dogs, kids, adults and pretty much anyone they meet.

They love to play, especially in the water and would make excellent beach buddies, the Imperial County Humane Society says.

"Sadly, they have been passed up by countless adopters and rescue groups," the shelter told NBC 7. "No one ever gives them a second look. We have our paws crossed that someone will scoop them up for Clear The Shelters!"

For your chance to adopt these shepherd/boxer mixes, click here for Hunter and here for Chloe.

Anthony: 782 days at Rancho Coastal Humane Society

Rancho Coastal Humane Society Anthony is available at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

Anthony is a little reluctant to meet new people but when he gets close to someone, he'll share all the cuddles. The 4-and-a-half-year-old pup has a playful side -- especially when it comes to the water or playing with pup friends -- but also likes massages, quiet time and naps in the sun.

The Australian Cattledog mix is working with trainers on new skills and Rancho Coastal Humane Society says he's already learned tons of tricks.

To learn more about adopting Anthony, click here.

Charlie, Samantha & Jasmine: 814 days at Chula Vista Animal Services

Chula Vista Animal Services These three rabbits have been in the shelter at Chula Vista Animal Services for nearly 3 years.

If you're looking to add some hop to your days, consider adopting a rabbit like Jasmine. This loveable rabbit arrived at the shelter in Chula Vista on June 1, 2021, and has been waiting for her forever home ever since. Jasmine is three years old and enjoys ear rubs and grunts to tell you when she's happy. She'll make a fun companion for a loving owner.

To learn more about Jasmine and how you can adopt, click here.

Tulip: 493 days at Rancho Coastal Humane Society

Rancho Coastal Humane Society Tulip is available at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

The Rancho Coastal Humane Society says whoever adopts Tulip will get a friend for life. The 2-and-a-half-year-old female warms up to anyone who can provide her with food, water and a little play and a spot to bask in the sun. She's low energy and loves to nap but also loves her play time with wand toys.

Learn more about Tulip and how you can adopt here.

Jasper: Longest shelter pet at Rescue Fenix

Jasper is a playful pup from Rescue Fenix shelter awaiting his forever home.

This playful pup is the longest-serving pet at the Rescue Fenix shelter in San Diego. Jasper is a fun-loving lab mix who enjoys walks at Fiesta Island, dog parks and playing at the beach. When not enjoying the sunshine, Jasper loves to cuddle with you on the couch. He will easily bond with anyone who cares for him. He also is great with elderly dogs and cats and plays well with other large dogs.

To adopt Jasper, click here.

Paisley & Mandy: Two pups who have been at Animal Friends of the Valley the longest

Animal Friends of the Valley These two dogs have been at the Animal Friends of the Valley the longest and are in search of their forever homes.

These two pups did not come into the shelter together but have spent countless days there waiting for their forever homes.

Paisley is a 7-year-old husky who is friendly, calm and gentle. The shelter says she is very smart, easy to walk and well-behaved.

Mandy is a four-year-old German shepherd who is a bit more timid and shy but she's very well-behaved, smart and trainable. She loves pets and scratches.

To adopt Paisley from Animal Friends of the Valley, click here. To adopt Mandy, click here.