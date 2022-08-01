These 4 Local Restaurants Named Among Top 20 in US for Being Most Dog-Friendly

Sit. Stay. Fetch something delicious to eat and bring along Fido.

It’s not always as easy as it sounds since many eateries don’t allow pups, but four San Diego County restaurants have landed in the top 20 spots for most dog-friendly places to eat in the U.S., according to Yelp.

Taking into consideration highly rated reviews for eateries that offer free treats, doggy menus, toys and even fresh water bowls, Yelp compiled a list of the Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants in the U.S. From North County to America’s Finest City, dog owners can rest assured that their furry best friends are able to tag along with them for lunch, brunch or dinner at the following restaurants:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No. 3 on the list

This Italian eatery is beloved by pet parents for its spacious patio and welcoming environment for pups. According to Yelp, isa.bella owner Gary Zendell has a special dish for doggies named after his Labrador, who crossed the rainbow bridge.

“Tommy’s Famous Doggie Meatballs” is a menu item specifically made for dogs who visit the restaurant. It features beef and pork meatballs that are topped with a tomato puree and a dash of parmesan. If your pup is more of a fan of white meat, they have the option of getting 1/2 pound of chicken breast instead.

Pacific Beach Fish Shop in Pacific Beach

No. 15 on the list

Famous for its weekday oyster specials and fresh fish, this restaurant is San Diego’s second-best eatery for pups, according to this list. At the restaurant’s Garnet Avenue location, your dog will automatically be serviced with a fresh bowl of water brought by staff.

Is your pooch a fan of dog-friendly fish? Then you’ll want to keep in mind you can request grilled fish filets without any seasoning for your dog to chow down on.

Shorehouse Kitchen in La Jolla

No. 17 on the list

Not too far from the sea rests this breakfast and lunch favorite for locals. Shorehouse Kitchen is lauded for its decadent menu for both humans and dogs.

This eatery boasts a fine dining experience that makes for quite a treat for your furry best friend. Its Doggie Menu offers three different dishes for your pup that include ingredients like free-range eggs, angus ground beef and honey-cured bacon.

Local Tap House & Kitchen in Oceanside

No. 19 on the list

Craving comfort food while having your best companion at your side? Oceanside’s Local Tap House & Kitchen can offer just that.

With a generous variety of local brews on tap, this North County hot spot offers several variations of deviled eggs, impressive pancakes and sandwiches to make for a memorable dining experience. Better yet, your pups are welcomed here with open arms and a fresh bowl of water upon their arrival.