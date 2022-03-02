These 3 San Diego Hotels Are Ranked Top 25 in US, Top 5 in California

How about a staycation? Three San Diego hotels are among the top 25 best places to stay in the United States and among the top five for travelers to California, according to 2022 U.S. News & World Report rankings.

The Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa ranked #4 in the U.S. and #1 in California on the Best Hotels list, which ranks thousands of hotels based on industry accolades, guest and expert reviews and hotel class ratings, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The Rancho Valencia is nestled in inland San Diego and "is a little off the beaten path. But that's why people love it," U.S. News & World Report said in their determination.

The Rancho Valencia Resort Spa

The honor is not new for the Rancho Santa Fe resort, which has been ranked in the top 5 in U.S. News & World Report's rankings since 2019.

The hacienda-style property underwent a $30 million renovation in 2011, which redesigned their 49 casitas and one master suite, added two new restaurants and a bar, and expanded their spa treatments and fitness offerings.

If you think of coastal when you think San Diego vacation, two other San Diego-area hotels made the list. The Fairmont Grand Del Mar was ranked #21 in the U.S. and #4 in California and the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, CA was ranked #23 in the U.S. and #5 in California.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The same hotels were also ranked the top 3 best resorts in California, which include those that consistently receive 4 or above star ratings.