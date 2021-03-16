There Were 3,800 Anti-Asian Racist Incidents, Mostly Against Women, in Past Year

The research was released by reporting forum Stop AAPI Hate 

NBC Universal, Inc.

New data has revealed the number of anti-Asian hate incidents over the past year is greater than previously reported, and a disproportionate number of attacks have been directed at women.

The research released by reporting forum Stop AAPI Hate on Tuesday revealed nearly 3,800 incidents were reported over the course of roughly a year during the pandemic. It’s a significantly higher number than last year's count of about 2,800 hate incidents nationwide over the span of five months.

Women made up a far higher share of the reports, at 68 percent, compared to men, who made up 29 percent of respondents.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: San Diego County in Red Tier

LEMON GROVE 26 mins ago

Young Lemon Grove Entrepreneur Undeterred by Pandemic and Vandals

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us