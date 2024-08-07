‘Then it went bad': Bees swarm, sting Lemon Grove family; two hospitalized

Members of a Lemon Grove family were hospitalized after being swarmed by bees on Wednesday afternoon.

Two people were hospitalized after being stung in the 1600 block of Dartmoor Drive shortly before 3 p.m, Heartland Fire spokesman Andy McKellar told NBC 7. He said that people in the area were advised to stay indoors and that the department had reached out to animal services for assistance.

San Diego Sheriff's Lt. Ashley Lewis told NBC 7 that the family members were stung after an exterminator came out to remove the swarm and "then it went bad."

The extent of the injuries to the two patients, both of whom were brought to Sharp Hospital, is not yet known.

Check back for updates on this breaking-news story — Ed.