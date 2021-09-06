‘The Wire' Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead in Brooklyn: Sources

Character actor Michael K. Williams — famous for his role as Omar Little in the HBO series 'The Wire' — has died of a possible drug overdose, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC 4 New York.

According to the sources, he was found in an apartment along the East River waterfront in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Two officials said he had what appeared to be drug paraphernalia in the apartment as well.

The city medical examiner's office is looking into his death and no official cause has been released yet.

His death was first reported by the New York Post.

Williams was 54.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

