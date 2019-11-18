'Dream Come True': Encinitas Teen Makes Top 13 of The Voice

A hometown 'The Voice' contestant has advanced to the playoffs. NBC 7's Marianne Kushi talks with Kat Hammock ahead of the final 13. (Published 3 hours ago)

There are only 12 contestants standing in the way of a San Diego victory in this season of The Voice.

Kat Hammock, 18, is living the dream after the Encinitas woman was selected to be on Team Blake of the popular singing competition, placing in the top 13 of contestants.

“It was so surreal. I can’t even put words to describe it,” Hammock said. “I am just so blessed and honored to be in this group.”

Hammock told NBC 7 when country-singer-turned-judge Blake Shelton turned his chair, she couldn't believe the experience.

“I still can’t believe that Blake turned for me. Honestly, I’d always wanted him as a coach if he was to turn for me, and to have him turn around and give such a wonderful pitch for me was just a dream come true,” Hammock said.

And as if conquering a national stage wasn’t enough, Hammock also got to meet another role model along the way – Taylor Swift.

“Taylor Swift was the first concert I ever went to, so having her also is just – I still can’t believe any of this has happened,” she said.

Hammock began singing in her church choir in the fourth grade and devoted herself to learning piano shortly after.

She said she grew up listening to the 60s and 70s music that her parents played.

Hammock will go through another round of eliminations on Monday night, where only 11 contestants will remain.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC 7 at 8 p.m.