‘The Talk’: A Rite Of Passage For Black Families

For most white families “the talk” deals with the birds and the bees, but for black families it has increasingly centered around a different topic: how to behave if stopped by a police officer.

It’s a conversation parents of black children say they feel is necessary to protect their kids and it typically starts in elementary school.

“We don’t want our kids to be killed, that’s the problem” said Anna Arancibia.

Arancibia’s children are half black, but like many moms, she worries more about her son and he is only 8 years old.

“like we're sitting here having this conversation and I have to bring this reality to my son who just wants to ride his bike and enjoy life, you know" said Arancibia.

When the boys turn into teenagers and their bodies start to fill out, the worrying only intensifies.

"Things I have to tell my kids: if you are pulled over - turn the car off, keep your hands out of your pockets, ask for permission to get your license, or a matter of fact, just have it out" said Kenya Taylor.

"your kids see a cop they probably think ‘oh look a police officer’, I see a cop, my kids see a cop, they're probably like ‘oh what's he doing, where's he going, is he looking at me, where are my hands, what am I wearing?’" said Myesha Williams.

Williams says she and her kids have never had a racist run in with a law enforcement officer, which is why she struggled with how to approach the conversations.

“That was one of my biggest battles. I didn't want to instill unnecessary fear, but I wanted to instill necessary caution, but it's like how do you do that?” said Williams.

Williams didn’t want to taint her kids’ views of police as she believes most interactions will be ok , but she also couldn’t take the chance of an unjust confrontation.

Parents of black children say they want their kids to be able to move past the reality of their circumstances and quickly assess how an officer might perceive their actions.

“If we get an amber alert and the car is similar or the same as my kid, I have to let them know this is going on, be careful" said Taylor.

The women say, while it's important for them to warn their kids about what could happen with law enforcement, it's equally important for black kids to have positive experiences with officers at an early age.