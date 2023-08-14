The San Diego Union-Tribune's ‘Festival of Books' returns to USD campus on Saturday, August 19

The San Diego Union-Tribune invites the community to its 7th Annual Festival of Books on Saturday, August 19. As the presenting sponsor, the University of San Diego (USD) will host both in-person and virtual events on its campus.

The free one-day event will feature panel sessions in the Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice, the College of Arts and Sciences and other campus locations. Activities include a children’s stage with readings, art and writing workshops, poetry readings, live music and entertainment, and Spanish-language programming. Admission to the festival is free. Panel sessions are $3 each and registration is required. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit the San Diego Council on Literacy, a nonprofit organization that provides educational programs for children and adults in the county.

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: University of San Diego campus, 5998 Alcalá Park, San Diego, CA 92110

Information, registration and schedule: SDFestivalOfBooks.com

The San Diego Union-Tribune Festival of Books connects local readers, booksellers, authors and businesses around a common love of the written word. More than 75 authors will be featured during the event. Headlining authors include Bernie Taupin, Susanna Hoffs, Joseph Wambaugh, Cory Doctorow, Héctor Tobar and Tracy Badua.

Authors participating virtually include Idina Menzel, Cara Mentzel, Aaron Neville, Omar Epps, Clarence A. Haynes, Angie Thomas, Matt de la Peña, Javier Zamora and Maggie Smith. Local authors include Kevin Eastman, Matthew Quirk, Remi Adeleke, Jean Guerrero, Minh Le and Miles McPherson.

Local bookstores and literacy partners play an important role in the festival each year, helping with programming and suggesting authors for the panel discussions. Attendees are encouraged to support these local bookstores and literacy partners that will be participating as vendors at the festival, which include USD Torero Store, DIESEL A Bookstore, Libélula Books & Co., Mysterious Galaxy, The Book Catapult, The Library Shop, UC San Diego Bookstore and Warwick’s. The San Diego Council on Literacy is the festival’s nonprofit partner.