The San Diego International Auto Show Returns Dec. 28 – Jan. 1

The San Diego International Auto Show, California’s second-largest auto show, is one of the most anticipated events for both new car buyers and enthusiasts.

A celebration of car culture in San Diego County, show organizers have worked closely with vehicle manufacturers and a variety of other exhibitors to create an event that will educate, inspire, and entertain.

As the industry continues to experience change – including the ongoing adoption of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles – the San Diego Auto Show provides a valuable industry reflection and countless opportunities to learn more about new vehicle safety and technology features.

December 28 through January 1 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Show Hours

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024: 10am-9pm

Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024: 10am-9pm

Monday, Dec. 30, 2024: 10am-9pm

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024: 10am-6pm

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025: 10am-6pm

Be among the first in the US to see newly unveiled vehicles not yet in showrooms that are expected to be on display at the show.

The wide selection of vehicles on display will feature the newest technology to enhance the driving experience, all packaged in luxurious interiors and wrapped in cutting edge designs.

When not captivated by the cars, show visitors can participate in exciting, fun new features, family entertainment, and interactive activities, such as vehicle test drives.

Note: Manufacturer participation, vehicles and features subject to change without notice.

For more information & tickets click here!