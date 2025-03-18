Balboa Park

The Promise Zone job fair brings employers together to give San Diegans a chance

The third annual job fair targets high-schoolers and young adults in an area that has historically been under-invested in by companies, governments or programs.

By Joe Little

People standing around tables in a big room.
Joe Little, NBC 7

Jobs. Careers. Internships. A chance: All of them were on the table Tuesday in Balboa Park.

In fact, they were on more than 30 tables at the third annual Promise Zone Youth-Led Career Expo, which is designed to give students and young adults exposure to employers, interview training, resume reviews and even professional headshots.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

“It helps young people develop responsibility, to learn how to talk to adults, to learn about self-advocacy in the workplace,” said Amber Weber, the Promise Zone program manager. “It is the best experience.”

A Promise Zone is a federally designated area that’s been historically under-invested in by companies, governments or programs. San Diego’s encompasses roughly 80,000 people living in communities like Barrio Logan, the East Village and Encanto.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

“The Promise Zone was definitely created to reduce poverty, and getting a job is one of the ways to do that,” Weber explained .

The Career Expo at the Balboa Park Club Tuesday is one of the ways the Promise Zone looks to level the playing field. A news release from the city of San Diego said the program helped decrease unemployment from 14% in 2016 to 10% in 2022. The city said the poverty rate also dropped from 35% to 20% during the same period.

This article tagged under:

Balboa Park
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us