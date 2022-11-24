‘The Pain Doesn't Ever Get Better': One Year Later, Family Mourns Boy, 12, Killed in Thanksgiving Day Shooting

One year after a tragic Thanksgiving day shooting in Skyline, the family of 12-year-old Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos is still grieving his death and pleading for a suspect to come forward.

“The pain doesn't ever get any better. I think about that Angel every single day. There hasn’t been a day that I haven’t thought about him,” said Eva Gaspar, the boy’s aunt.

Gallegos was killed by a stray bullet while playing in the backyard of his family’s Skyline home with about 10 of his cousins just after 9:30 p.m. In a split second, a festive celebration turned into an unthinkable tragedy.

“I go through every second of that night and try to see if maybe I would have done something. I mean, I know that thinking and wishing aren’t going to change what happened but I do question every second of that night,” said Gaspar.

Days after the shooting, volunteer groups went door to door in the neighborhood, passing out flyers in an effort to find clues. One year later, Gaspar says police still have no suspects and can not determine if the bullet was fired intentionally.

“I’m still -- I’m very sad and not as angry as I was, but I’m really sad and upset with the fact that it hasn’t been solved and it’s been a year, and this person has had a year to come forward,” said Gaspar.

In an interview with Telemundo 20, Eva Gaspar spoke about the impact the shooting has had on Angel’s young siblings and cousins.

“Something in the kids changed. They all lost part of their innocence that night, and they’re a lot more open to death now and it’s not fair,” said Gaspar

Meanwhile, Thanksgiving is a day the large family typically gathered. But this year, Gaspar says the family is choosing to celebrate individually.

“It’s not much of a Thanksgiving for us anymore, as more of a celebration of Angel. And Angel loved road trips, so I think we’re all going to do our own little road trips in honor of him,” said Gaspar.

And from the family, through their pain and grief, there is a continued heartfelt plea for the shooter to come forward.

“It’s not fair that you continue living your life and we’re here with these questions and this hurt in our hearts,” said Gaspar.