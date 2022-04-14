Did you feel it?

The Padres Game is Over, So What Was All That Shaking?

Residents across San Diego County reported feeling a shake Thursday evening, and the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a small earthquake struck off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico, about 62 miles south of San Diego

By Rafael Avitabile

A preliminary 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico, on April 14, 2022.
USGS

A preliminary magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico, Thursday night, just a little too late to be confused for baseball crushing or crowd roars during the Padres' home opener at Petco Park.

The earthquake hit right around 9:30 p.m. near El Suazal, north of Ensenada, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey. That's about 62 miles south of Downtown San Diego, but people as far north as Huntington Beach felt shaking and reported it to the USGS.

The National Weather Service said the quake is not expected to cause a tsunami.

So far, no damage has been reported to the San Diego police, sheriff's or fire departments. Officials in Baja California said they're assessing the region for damage.

The Padres' bats were loud in their 12-1 win over the Braves, but the game ended about an hour before the earthquake.

Here's how some NBC 7 staffers reacted.

