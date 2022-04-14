The Padres Game is Over, So What Was All That Shaking?

A preliminary magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico, Thursday night, just a little too late to be confused for baseball crushing or crowd roars during the Padres' home opener at Petco Park.

The earthquake hit right around 9:30 p.m. near El Suazal, north of Ensenada, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey. That's about 62 miles south of Downtown San Diego, but people as far north as Huntington Beach felt shaking and reported it to the USGS.

The National Weather Service said the quake is not expected to cause a tsunami.

We felt that one here at the office! Tsunami NOT expected. #cawx https://t.co/ikO0lk18ME — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 15, 2022

So far, no damage has been reported to the San Diego police, sheriff's or fire departments. Officials in Baja California said they're assessing the region for damage.

The Padres' bats were loud in their 12-1 win over the Braves, but the game ended about an hour before the earthquake.

Here's how some NBC 7 staffers reacted.

I swear I thought it was my next door neighbors going wild on the stairs 😅 nah just an #earthquake https://t.co/82EOUxUFTM @nbcsandiego — Melissa Adan (@MelissaNBC7) April 15, 2022