The Old Globe Steps Up Efforts to Make Theatre for Everyone

The Old Globe's three performance spaces in Balboa Park have been dark since the shutdown in March, but the team at the Globe has been hard at work -- shining a light on the importance of making theatre for everyone.

"Our motto is that we believe that theatre matters, and we want to make it matter to more people," said Barry Edelstein, the Old Globe's Erna Vinci Viterbi Artistic Director.

Edelstein said public service goes to the heart of the Old Globe, and it has for the institution's entire 85-year history.

"This is a public organization that receives public funding, that sits on public land, in the middle of a great public park, and the public-ness of the Old Globe is absolutely central to its identity," Edelstein said.

The Globe engages with the public in several ways. Their "Globe For All Tour" brings free, live performances to military bases, homeless shelters, senior centers, and correctional facilities, and the AXIS program offers free interactive cultural presentations.

“We’re not just taking a production and doing it on the road – which we do, and which is wonderful – but in fact, what we’re doing is entering into a conversation with the community about how they can feel a sense of ownership of this organization that is so central to the identity of San Diego,” Edelstein said.

When the pandemic hit and theatres were forced to close, the Globe found ways to connect with audiences online by offering workshops on playwriting and poetry, and in-depth discussions on Shakespeare.

"At this point now, nine months in, we have a good couple hundred hours of material," Edelstein said.

The Old Globe also recently published a Social Justice Roadmap, reaffirming their efforts to build equity, diversity, and inclusion in the theatre.

"It has to do with hiring. It has to do with recruitment. It has to do with personnel here. It has to do with workforce development," Edelstein said. "It has to do with deepening that conversation with communities of color around San Diego, and we’re very proud to be able to do that work."

Work that Edelstein said will only make their shows stronger, once theatres reopen and they're back on stage.

"This is the thing we know about America, right? Is -- diversity is our strength. And the same is true with Shakespeare," he said.