The Old Globe Announces COVID-19 Health, Safety Policies for Its Venues Starting Next Week

The Old Globe announced starting next week, all guests who attend an event or performance at The Old Globe will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and present proof of vaccination to enter its theatres.

The Old Globe said the announcement is made to provide the safest and healthiest space possible for guests, staff, casts, program participants, and crews.

The policy will start on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

To gain admittance to The Old Globe, all attendees will be required to present a photo ID and proof of vaccination status.

The Old Globe said they will accept the following proof of vaccination:

The physical COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card issued at the time of vaccination

A photograph of the guest's COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, or

A digital vaccination record. All residents of California may request a digital vaccination record at www.myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.

All documents will be checked by The Old Globe staff members before guests will be admitted to the theatre. The Old Globe said they reserve the right to deny admission to any guests who do not provide the necessary documentation or follow any COVID-related policy.

Those who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine due to medical reasons or religious beliefs can attend a production but will be required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of entering, The Old Globe said.

Guests under the age of 12, can attend a production or event at The Old Globe but will be required to wear a mask or present negative results of a COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of entering The Old Globe.

In addition, when The Old Globe's indoor theatres reopen in September, people attending performances in The Old Globe or Sheryl and Harvey White Theatres must wear masks throughout the performance as an additional safety measure, The Old Globe said.

It is recommended, but not required, that guests wear masks while attending the production of Hair in The Globe's outdoor Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. The Old Globe said, these recommendations also apply to all events scheduled in the Globe’s Copley Plaza.

“The Old Globe is here to serve the public through theatre. Our goal in enacting these policies is to keep everyone in our community safe while we continue our return to live performance—a return that began with the spectacular production of Hair that opened last Sunday night,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein.

The Old Globe is currently presenting the American tribal love-rock musical Hair in the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre now through Oct. 3.

The Old Globe theatre reopened in June for the first time since closing in March 2020.