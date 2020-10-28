‘The Nutcracker' Coming to a Drive-In Near You; Liberty Station to Host Unique Production

The arts were one of the many victims of the coronavirus pandemic as performance after performance was canceled. However, rather than stay down this holiday season, one local production is adapting to deliver a drive-in ballet.

The San Diego Ballet Company announced it will present “The Nutcracker” this year in a tailgate-style outdoor matinee at Liberty Station – complete with sugarplum fairies and flurries of snowflakes.

According to Liberty Station, the Point Loma hot spot will transform one of its corridors into a theater for the hourlong production. The drive-in show will accommodate 30 parking spots per show.

Viewers are encouraged to take chairs, blankets are any other cozy items that will make for a comfortable area. Since the ballet will be held at Liberty Station, an array of food and drinks will be available for purchase within the vicinity.

The production comes as numerous entertainment companies nationwide canceled their renditions of “The Nutcracker” because of the pandemic.

Tickets for Liberty Station’s production start at $99 per vehicle for general admission and $129 for VIP, front-row parking. The ballet will be held at 3 p.m. over two weekends: Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, and Dec. 5 to Dec. 6.

