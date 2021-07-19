The New NBC 7 San Diego Local News and Weather App Is Live!

The NBC 7 San Diego apps for iOS and Android have been redesigned from the ground up to make it easier for you to stay informed and find important local news and weather quickly.

The app, which was built in-house by the NBCUniversal Local team, has new features focused on timeliness, ease of use and readability, to better highlight the award-winning storytelling from NBC 7 San Diego.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

New features include a feed of the latest stories published, designed to make sure readers know what is happening as soon as possible; an improved alerts inbox that makes it easy for readers to catch up on big news; a new video hub to easily find videos by recency or topic. You can also now sign up for Olympics alerts to get the most urgent news notifications from Tokyo Olympics.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The app also highlights NBC 7 San Diego's state-of-the-art weather technology. Users can see a full-screen radar to monitor incoming storms, and a detailed forecast includes new information like dew points, UV index and more.

To improve readability, the app has a cleaner interface with an optional dark mode, designed to reduce the light emitted by the phone, which could reduce eye strain and improve your phone's battery life.

To download the app, visit the iOS app store or the Google Play store. Don't forget to rate our app in the app store and send us your feedback to KNSDdigitalfeedback@nbcuni.com.

Here is a full list of new and improved features:

General

Dark mode support for all pages

News

Latest news feed: Lists articles in reverse chronological order

Home page improvements: Page will transform based on changes in the news cycle, with different states to highlight the most important information on every visit

Alerts inbox: Users can now delete stories already read or keep them to review later

Reading experience: Users can easily swipe left and right to see new stories

Video Hub

New video hub highlights make it easy for users to watch a series of videos back-to-back

Videos are organized by both category and recency

Weather