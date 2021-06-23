The Links at Petco Park: 9-Hole Golf Course to Return to San Diego's Ballpark

Tee time on the Friars field? A golf course known as “The Links” – a 9-hole course that touts itself as the best ballpark golf experience – is set to return next month to Petco Park in downtown San Diego.

The San Diego Padres announced this week that The Links will return to the ballpark for three days next month – July 16 through July 18. Now, this will mark the seventh time The Links has popped up at Petco Park – but the first time it has ever brought the green to, well, the green, during baseball season.

But you know what? It’s 2021. Anything is possible.

What's the Ballpark Golf Course Like?

According to the Padres press office, golfers will have a chance to take shots onto the Padres’ playing field from several tees set up along a course within the ballpark.

The course will include some of the signature holes from past years – like a hole that’s set up from the Padres dugout. There will also be “new themed holes,” the Padres said, where golfers will have a chance to win different prizes.

Dedicated caddies will escort golfers from hole to hole.

When golfers complete their round, it’ll be time to celebrate.

The Padres press office said golfers will get to go to the Western Metal Loft, which will morph into “The Links Clubhouse.”

At the clubhouse, golfers will be able to putt on a putting green, watch other golfers along The Links, and buy food, drinks and merch.

Tee Time: Hours, Prices, Clubs

The Links at Petco Park will be open July 16 through July 18, 2021. Tee times – for two or four players – range from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. all three days.

Pricing starts at $150 per player; this includes a “The Links at Petco Park” hat, a 9-hole round for each golfer, a scorecard, access to The Links Clubhouse at the Western Metal Loft, a gift card and a dedicated caddy per every group of four golfers.

After that, premium packages go up to $250 per player, which also includes a Padres Field Level ticket for a home game between July 27 and Aug. 1, plus two drink tickets per person, and a parking pass per twosome. This package also includes everything in the standard $150 package.

The Padres press office said Golfers who visit The Links can bring their own clubs – wedges or irons only, no drivers – or rent Callaway clubs on-site (rentals are limited).

All kinds of details about The Links at Petco Park can be found on the Padres website.

Tee times for the general public go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Parking is available in the Premier Lot at Park Boulevard and Imperial Avenue; golfers can enter the ballpark through the Gaslamp Gate at 7th Avenue and K Street.

By the way, if you’re more of a spectator than a golfer, there’s still a way for you to check out The Links: tickets for spectators will be available for $10, with access to the The Links Clubhouse and from there, you can see the action.