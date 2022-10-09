The Hunter's Moon Will Rise This Sunday. Here's When You Can See it in San Diego

This weekend's moon might make your hair stand on end as the full Hunter's Moon rises in an ever-darkening night sky.

Look to the east Sunday evening and you will see the brightly-illuminated full moon rise at 6:34 p.m., according to the Farmer's Almanac.

Gaze into the heavens as the Hunter's Moon will reach its highest point in the sky at 12:14 a.m., and set at 6:31 a.m., according to the Farmer's Almanac.

The glowing moon will rise around sunset for several days surrounding Sunday's full moon, so if you miss it then, you'll have other chances.

The "Hunter's Moon" seems a fitting name for the only full moon during the month of October. The name comes from seasonal practices for hunting and preparing for the cold winter ahead, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

"Animals are beginning to fatten up ahead of winter, and since the farmers had recently cleaned out their fields under the Harvest Moon, hunters could easily see the deer and other animals that had come out to root through the remaining scraps (as well as the foxes and wolves that had come out to prey on them)," the Farmer's Almanac said.

The name for "Hunter's Moon" can be found back as early as 1710 in the Oxford English Dictionary.

You may recall the Harvest Moon that occurred on Sept. 10. The full moon following is always the Hunter's Moon.

In the 1930s, the Maine Farmer's Almanac first published Native American names for the full moons, according to NASA. Now, these names have become widely known and used.

The Algonquin tribes, who lived in what is now dubbed the northeastern United States, know this moon by the name Travel Moon, Dying Grass Moon, Sanguine or Blood Moon, according to NASA.