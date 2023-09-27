supermoon

The harvest moon will be the last supermoon of 2023. What to know

By Renee Schmiedeberg

It's a time for gleaning and reaping what you sewed in spring, San Diegans!

The "harvest moon" is set to rise in the night sky this week, marking the final supermoon of 2023. This one won't be as bright at August's rare "super blue moon," but it will still be at 99% illumination, which is pretty darn bright.

When will this harvest supermoon rise in San Diego?

The supermoon will rise in the eastern San Diego sky on Thursday night, Sept. 28 at 6:29 p.m. The moon sets on Friday morning in the west at 5:44 a.m., according to the Farmers' Almanac.

While it will be at its fullest Thursday evening, the supermoon will be visible from Sept. 28 to 30, given clouds won't cover it that night.

Two of our solar system's biggest planets will also join in the fun in the sky. Jupiter, Saturn and even small Mercury will be visible in the sky Thursday night, according to Space.com.

What is a supermoon?

Earthlings, we've had four supermoons in 2023, according to EarthSky. This will be our last one of the year. What does that mean exactly?

The moon is constantly moving in an oval shape around the Earth. So sometimes it's closer to the Earth and sometimes it's farther away, according to NASA.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is full while at the same time reaching at or near its closest point to Earth, specifically within 90% of the closest it can be to our planet, NASA says.

The full moon will be closer to us earthlings than usual, making it appear brighter and more "super" than a regular full moon.

Enjoy the last supermoon of 2023!

Why is it called the harvest moon?

The full moon closest to the start of autumn (which started on Sept. 22) is always called the harvest moon. The name grew from a time before electricity, when farmers had to rely on the moon's light to harvest crops late into the night before winter's arrival, according to NASA.

The harvest moon's illumination was particularly important to farmers during the fall, which is when they could gather the most crops.

