The Gloomies Release ‘Tiger’

In March, you might remember that we hit the jam-packed Austin, Texas landscape during South By Southwest and caught a serious batch of both up-and-coming national acts and San Diego buzz-bands that had made the trek. One of those standouts was none other than local indie-pop band the Gloomies.

Headed up by vocalist/guitarist Andy Craig and drummer Chris Trombley, the group broke onto the San Diego music scene in 2015 with the triumphant debut 7-inch featuring "LSD" and "Groves" -- along with a spot on Thrill Me Records' roster (one of our favorite local labels).

After receiving praise from NME, Noisey, DIY, KCRW, and others over the last couple years, the band dropped their five-song "Blackout" EP in 2016 and followed that with last year's single, "Space" -- a gorgeous, glowing collaboration with Cults' singer Madeline Follin.

On Tuesday morning, Thrill Me Records announced yet another lowkey stunner from the Gloomies, "Tiger," and co-headlining tour dates with Sub Pop's own Cullen Omori (ex-Smith Westerns) -- including a hometown show at Soda Bar on May 4.

The label's press release also confirmed that the group will be dropping their debut full-length album sometime soon. If "Space" and "Tiger" are any indication, it's going to be one of the best San Diego releases of the year.

Dustin Lothspeich books The Merrow and runs the music equipment-worshipping blog Gear and Loathing in San Diego. Follow his updates on Twitter or contact him directly.