The ‘For Us' Comedy Show, San Diego's only reoccurring all-black comedy show to play at the newly remodeled Historic Adams Avenue Theater this Juneteenth

Boop Entertainment Presents: The 'For Us' Comedy Show brand, San Diego’s only reoccurring all-black comedy show to the newly remodeled Historic Adams Avenue Theater this Juneteenth!

Boop Entertainment, the leading producer of all-black comedy shows in San Diego since 2020, is thrilled to announce the grandest event in the company's history. This Juneteenth, on June 19, 2023, Boop Entertainment will be hosting an unforgettable evening of laughter, joy, and cultural celebration at the renowned Historic Adams Avenue Theater in Normal Heights, San Diego with a star-studded lineup while giving 3% of all proceeds to local charity that assists the black community in San Diego County. Created by Indiana-based Comedian/Writer/Podcaster Walter Ford who for years battled homelessness & depression but never quit giving back to the community.

Juneteenth, an important holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States, holds immense significance for the black community. Boop Entertainment recognizes the importance of this historic occasion and is dedicated to providing the black community in San Diego with a formal premium entertainment experience while giving back to the community that has supported them throughout the years and been a pillar of San Diego's history.

Since its establishment in 2020, Boop Entertainment has been committed to showcasing the incredible talents of black comedians and providing a platform for their unique perspectives and experiences. By exclusively producing all-black comedy shows, the company has captured the hearts and minds of audiences across San Diego. They’ve produced shows at legendary and notable venues such as The Comedy Store La Jolla, The American Comedy Company, Queen Bee’s, The Laugh Factory San Diego, and most recently San Diego’s hottest new comedy club Mic Drop Comedy.

While the historic “Adams Avenue Theater” just reopened its doors last November through a multi-year effort by designer Jillian Ziska.

The upcoming Juneteenth comedy show promises to be a highlight of the year, with an incredible lineup of talented black comedians who will deliver uproarious performances guaranteed to leave attendees in stitches. The Historic Adams Avenue Theater, a cherished venue known for its rich history and architectural splendor, will provide the perfect backdrop for this momentous event.

As part of their commitment to community engagement, Boop Entertainment will be partnering with local organizations and charities to give back and support initiatives that empower and uplift the black community. The company firmly believes in the power of entertainment as a catalyst for positive change and aims to use this event as a platform to make a lasting impact.

Boop Entertainment invites the entire San Diego community, regardless of background, to join them for an evening of side-splitting comedy, cultural appreciation, and unity.

Monday, June 19

6:30pm

Adams Avenue Theater: 3325 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116

For additional info & tickets, click here!