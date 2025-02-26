Carlsbad Flower Fields is opening soon. What to know about the spring attraction

The first day of spring may be almost a month away, but the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, which has already begun bursting with color, opens this weekend.

The vibrant pink, red, orange, yellow and white Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers that blanket the 55-acre field are in bloom for about six to eight weeks every year. This typically takes place from early March through early May.

SkyRanger 7 shows you an aerial view of the famous and fresh Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch.

"Over 14 acres of blooming ranunculus await you," the springtime attraction's website said about its current conditions on Tuesday.

This year's theme is "Where Color Takes Flight." It's inspired by the new encounter that will flutter with hundreds of butterflies and "Glass in Flight," a traveling exhibit featuring three dozen "giant insects" made of glass, created by artist Alex Heveri. The Butterfly Encounter will be $5, plus admission to the Flower Fields.

Here's what to know before the flower garden opens to the public:

When will the Flower Fields in Carlsbad open?

The fields will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from March 1 until May 11, according to its website.

The attraction is located at 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA, 92008.

How do I buy tickets for Carlsbad's Flower Fields?

Tickets are available now and can be purchased here.

Single-ticket admission is approximately $27 for adults, $25 for seniors 60+ and military, $17 for children ages 3 through 10, and free for children under three.

Season passes are available for about $57 for adults, $52 for seniors and military, $33 for children and free for children under three.

What events are at Carlsbad's Flower Fields?

For the 2025 season, there will be events like Flower Flow Yoga, Spring Succulent Workshop, Tea in the Garden and Golden Hour Pilates.

For this year's activity calendar, click here.

Spring is in the air! The flower fields of Carlsbad draw thousands of visitors every spring who are captivated by the blooms. California Live correspondent Angela Sun finds out what is in store for this season, gets a tour of the fields, and learns about the special types of flowers, and some photo tips on how to best capture the moment!