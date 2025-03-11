The first publicly licensed cannabis festival in San Diego County is this weekend

The city of Vista, a pioneer in the county when it comes to legalized cannabis, is doing something with cannabis that no San Diego city has done before: Hosting a publicly licensed cannabis event on public property.

"This is historic," said Joe Green, a former Vista city councilmember.

The event will be organized by the Farmer's Cup, which is partnering with a retail dispensary, the Cake House Vista.

The Farmers Cup Awards Sesh Saturday at the Moonlight Amphitheater, will be the first time a city in San Diego County has provided a permit for sales and consumption of cannabis on public property. Previous cannabis festivals either took place on private property or happened without a public permit.

"We called all around the county, up the state, they all said no to us, but you know who did say yes to us? Vista,” said Joshua Caruso, the Farmer's Cup co-founder.

That Vista said yes is no surprise. Since laws for legalized cannabis sales have been in place, Vista has been proactive in making money off cannabis tax. The city will generate revenue from this festival as well.

“The city of Vista generates over $7 million a year in cannabis tax revenue," said Green, who, before leaving office in January, was instrumental in the drive for Vista to make money off cannabis. "Fifteen percent of those revenues go right back to our town in the form of things like sports scholarships, music scholarships. So, cannabis has been a real benefit to the city of Vista.”

The event will feature cannabis consumption and sale, live music, awards and various cannabis products. All vendors must be licensed, permitted and go through a pre-screening process.

When asked what she expects the Moonlight Amphitheater to be like during the festival, Sahara Bernes, operations director for the Cake House said, "This place is going to be packed, everyone having a good time, tons of smiles out here, tons of smoke out here. You can come in and legally buy and be in a safe place.”

Event organizers have hired private security for the festival, and San Diego Sheriff's Department will also have a presence.

The Farmer's Cup Award's Sesh will be from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on March 15 at the Moonlight Amphitheater, with admission restricted to to those 21 years of age or older.