The COVID-19 Pandemic Has Claimed Far More Lives Than Reported, Study Says

The study looked at death statistics from the National Center for Health Statistics and the Census Bureau

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 22: Chris Duncan, whose 75 year old mother Constance died from COVID on her birthday, photographs a COVID Memorial Project installation of 20,000 American flags on the National Mall as the United States crosses the 200,000 lives lost in the COVID-19 pandemic September 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. The flags are displayed on the grounds of the Washington Monument facing the White House.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Far more Americans have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic than have been counted and reported, according to new research published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

"For every two Americans that we know of who are dying of COVID-19, another American is dying," said Dr. Steven Woolf, author of the new research and director emeritus of the Center on Society and Health at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Woolf's study looked at death statistics from the National Center for Health Statistics, which is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Census Bureau.

