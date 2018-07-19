The Costumes of San Diego Comic-Con International 2018

Sporting spandex, capes, wigs, masks and makeup, fans descended on San Diego Comic-Con International 2018. The 49th annual pop culture and comic book convention is known for inspiring incredible costumes. Here's a look at some of those get-ups.

A Star Wars fan poses in his costume at San Diego International Comic-Con 2018.
This couple dressed in costumes from the movie "It".
A Star Wars fan poses in his costume at San Diego International Comic-Con 2018.
This couple, dressed in a spooky and mysterious costume, poses for a photo at San Diego International Comic-Con 2018.
A superfan dressed as Iron Man at San Diego International Comic-Con 2018.
A fan poses at San Diego International Comic-Con 2018.
A smiling couple poses for a photo at San Diego International Comic-Con 2018.
A group of friends gathers to take a photo at San Diego International Comic-Con 2018.
A fan poses at San Diego International Comic-Con 2018.
These two ladies told NBC 7 San Diego they've noticed San Diego International Comic-Con is changing as a result of the #MeToo movement.
One of the costumes spotted at San Diego International Comic-Con 2018.
A group of friends dressed as characters from Star Wars pose for a photo at San Diego International Comic-Con 2018.
A superhero couple poses for a picture at San Diego International Comic-Con 2018.
A group of friends smile for the camera at San Diego International Comic-Con 2018.
A man dressed as Batman strikes a pose at San Diego International Comic-Con 2018.
A fan in costume poses at San Diego International Comic-Con 2018.
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 19: A costumed reveler poses outside San Diego Comic-Con on July 19, 2018 in San Diego, California. Thousands of comic book fans are arriving for the festivities at the annual comic and entertainment convention. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 19: A costumed reveler poses outside San Diego Comic-Con on July 19, 2018 in San Diego, California. Thousands of comic book fans are arriving for the festivities at the annual comic and entertainment convention. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 19: A costumed reveler poses outside San Diego Comic-Con on July 19, 2018 in San Diego, California. Thousands of comic book fans are arriving for the festivities at the annual comic and entertainment convention. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 19: A costumed reveler poses outside San Diego Comic-Con on July 19, 2018 in San Diego, California. Thousands of comic book fans are arriving for the festivities at the annual comic and entertainment convention. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 19: A costumed reveler poses outside San Diego Comic-Con on July 19, 2018 in San Diego, California. Thousands of comic book fans are arriving for the festivities at the annual comic and entertainment convention. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Keith and Erica Opstad of San Diego, CA, strike a pose as "Mr. Freeze" and "Poison Ivy" on the deck of their boat at the Marriott Marina on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 20, 2018, in San Diego, CA.
A fan in costume at Comic-Con on July 21, 2018, in San Diego, California.
Fans dressed as characters from Star Wars attend a group photoshoot at Comic-Con on July 21, 2018, in San Diego, California.
Gregory Lujan, of San Diego, dressed as Aquaman, poses for a portrait on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in San Diego.

