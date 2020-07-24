The Comedy Store Moves Outside in Order to Stay Open

The stand-up comedy industry is taking a hit during the pandemic.

At The Comedy Store in La Jolla, comedy routines have literally become a back alley sport. To stay open during the pandemic, the shows have moved outside.

Employee and comic Mike Vinn believes comedy helps during the toughest times.

“I worked here through the recession a decade ago, and we were super busy because people needed relief, they need a laugh,” said Vinn.

Vinn is the assistant manager at the venue, as well as a performing stand-up comedian.

“I talk a lot about being a stepdad on stage and you get to see the people in the audience, the step-parents go, 'Oh my God, that’s you. That’s you!” said Vinn.

Tough times are right up his alley.

“Necessity is the mother of invention. If you have to figure something out, you just kinda do it,” said Vinn.

In order to stay open, the business has actually moved into the alley behind their venue. It might be fewer guests, and a skeleton crew, but at least they’re still in the business of making people laugh.

“It is what it is. We all have to get through it. We all have to be safe but people still need to provide their families. They still need to pay their bills,” said Vinn.