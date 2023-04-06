‘The Ceiling is Falling Due to Humidity and Fungus': Family Seeks T20's Help With Apartment Maintenance

This story was originally reported by Telemundo 20. To read it in its originality, click here.

Although they’ve had their home for about two years, one San Diego family says that for months, they’ve lived in fear of possibly getting sick or their roof falling on them due to humidity and fungus.

The family added they feel ignored by their apartment’s managers.

“The ceiling is falling due to humidity and fungus. We told them to come fix it and they only patched the area,” Hugo Miramontes told Telemundo 20.

It’s been roughly four months since the patchwork was done, according to Miramontes. He alleges that the mold began growing in his apartment on May 13, 2021.

“A hole began to appear in the corner and suddenly, a part fell where my son was nearby. The good thing is that it didn’t fall on him,” Miramontes said.

Hugo’s wife, Maria Miramontes, echoed his statements.

“They hole was just there, and they saw it but didn’t do anything,” Maria Miramontes said. “I had to go and tell them to put something to cover the hole to prevent any animals from coming through.”

According to the Miramontes family, a second patch was placed on their ceiling at the beginning of 2023. However, humidity and mold spread through the veiling of the living room to the apartment’s kitchen, edge of the windows and into bedroom closets.

“Ever since it started to rain harder, the ceiling got worse and began to leak. We placed buckets around our home so the floor wouldn’t get wet,” Maria Miramontes said.

She added that since the beginning of these issues, she notified her apartment’s maintenance manager by speaking to them.

“I always told him about these problems, but he would say, ‘I can’t right now, I’m busy.’ Or ‘we’re closed,’” Maria Miramontes said.

The Miramontes family lives in Hillside View Apartments, which is part of the Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee (MAAC)’s affordable housing projects. The organization manages more than 1,000 low-income apartments.

According to Adolfo Ventura of MAAC, the organization was unaware of the Miramontes’ issues until the fall of 2022.

“As soon as they notified us, we’ve been alert and made necessary repairs,” Ventura said.

The MAAC representative said the issue stems from water accumulation on the roof of the family’s unit, which is on the second floor. Historic storms this year have worsened the issue, Ventura added.

“The rain has not let us use the equipment necessary or allowed us to make repairs to fix the problem,” Ventura said. “But, we’ve been in contact with (Maria) and she’s responded each time we reached out. We have all of that documented.”

“Our priority is always the safety and health of our tenants,” Ventura said.

The Miramontes family added that their concerns expand just beyond their home. Maria Miramontes said she’s worried about her loved ones’ health and believes they’ve been compromised.

“We’re always sick because of the ceiling. We get sick from our throat and more so our little one because he has asthma,” she said.

Ventura told Telemundo 20 that the issue will be fixed to prevent mold and moisture from seeping into the home. He also said his organization will offer additional help since the Miramontes’ said their health was affected.