The Cardiff Sinkhole is Getting Bigger

Encinitas employees are working to stabilize a growing sinkhole in a street in Cardiff-by-the-Sea on Saturday.

Officials said overnight rainfall on Friday totaling 1.3 inches caused the pre-existing sinkhole on Lake Drive to expand. The city didn't specify the exact size of the sinkhole.

Crews first had to relocate all utilities -- including cable, gas, electric and water -- before installing shoring to stabilize the sinkhole and ensure a safe working area. Along with the shoring, crews will remain on scene this weekend to prevent further sinkhole erosion, according to the city.

Work is expected to continue through April as crews finish shoring, rebuilding the draining inlet, and reconstructing the drainage pipe, embankment, roadway, sidewalk and storm water detention basin.

No injuries were reported.

During the last storm, an enormous sinkhole swallowed a piece of the sidewalk, NBC 7's Mari Payton reports.