The Boom is Back! Big Bay Boom Returns to San Diego For 2021 Fireworks Show

The boom is back!

The Port of San Diego announced Wednesday that the "Big Bay Boom," San Diego's longtime Fourth of July fireworks tradition, will return as a live event this year after being canceled in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.

Just like in pre-pandemic times, the beloved 20-minute pyrotechnic display will begin at 9 p.m. on July 4th and can be viewed from areas across the San Diego Bay -- like Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, South Embarcadero, Cesar E. Chavez Park and Coronado Ferry Landing.

The event typically draws enormous crowds to the bay -- on average about 500,000 people each year -- and was unable to be held amid COVID-19 protocols that prohibited large gatherings and required people to remain separated by at least six feet of distance.

"The Big Bay Boom this year will be our 20th, and we hope it welcomes everyone back from a year under COVID-19,'' said Sandy Purdon, the event's executive producer.

The event will also be telecast live on Fox5 San Diego and affiliates in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Fresno and Bakersfield. A musical simulcast will be broadcast live on KGB 101.5 FM radio.

Residents can even watch the event from their boats. More information can be found here.

To get people to and from the waterfront, the Metropolitan Transit System will provide expanded train, trolley and bus service on July 4. They will also be offering a "Friends Ride Free" program, during which one person may ride free alongside a fare-paying customer on all MTS routes.

"Besides being one of the largest July 4 fireworks shows in America, it supports the Armed Services YMCA and our military families in San Diego," Purdon said.

The Big Bay Boom made headlines in 2012 when all of the fireworks accidentally went off at once. Take a look back at that moment in this video from the NBC 7 archives.