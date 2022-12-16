The Back-Breaking Work to Remove Plants that Don't Belong at El Capitan Reservoir

One by one, the bundles of dead reeds were piled onto the boat. Volunteers from around San Diego County spent months chopping down the reeds, tying them up, and carrying them downhill at the El Capitan Reservoir.

“We’re out here trying to take care of some invasive species and haul them down to the water so we can take them out of here,” said volunteer Jim Cezo as he headed back uphill.

Cezo was one of a handful of volunteers helping the San Diego River Park Foundation this week.

“We are trying to remove invasive giant reed or Arundo Donax,” explained Foundation Senior Program Manager Natalie Borchardt.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The SDRPF partnered with the City of San Diego and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to clear the reeds from the area surrounding the El Capitan Reservoir.

“We have spent months and months now out here with our volunteers cutting this giant reed and bundling it,” said Borchardt.

The reeds are an invasive species. They don’t belong in Southern California. The SDRPF received a grant four years ago to remove as many as they can because the reeds steal water from native species.

“The native habitat is disappearing," she said.

Borchardt said the reeds also take valuable water from the reservoir, which is a water source for the City of San Diego.

“This depletes our drinking water resources,” added Borchardt.

“It impacts everybody’s water supply and just the health of the environment we live in,” said Cezo as he made his way back up for another bundle of reeds.

The volunteers made several trips on a boat to transport the reeds back to dumpsters at the El Capitan boat ramp. Borchardt said the reeds can’t be recycled or composted into mulch because they’re too fibrous.