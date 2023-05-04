The 38th Annual Spring Home & Garden Show returns to Del Mar Fairgrounds 

Now in its 38th year, the Spring Home & Garden Show returns to Del Mar Fairgrounds for a two-day extravaganza of inspiring real "Garden Masters" landscapes (created exclusively for the Show), hands-on demonstrations, hundreds of home-improvement products and services exhibitors, educational seminars, plant sales and face-to-face consultations with top experts - all with the convenience of one-stop shopping for everything pertaining to home and garden, inside and outside.

The Show focuses on San Diego-area experts, services, products and businesses. Find everything you need to save time and money improving, refreshing or remodeling your home and outdoor surroundings - from the latest in appliances to garden lighting, from fencing to security systems, from baths to sunrooms.

In addition to a huge main hall where hundreds of exhibitors showcase the newest products and hottest trends, all at special low show prices, the show offers several unique home and garden features (included in admission) that provide extraordinary added value.

