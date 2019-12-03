The 1st Annual Giving Taco Tuesday with the Wounded Warriors

San Diego nonprofit Wounded Warrior Homes is selling tacos Tuesday, at Dos Desperados Brewery in San Marcos to give back to those in need.

There's a new tradition being started by the local nonprofit Wounded Warrior Homes organization.

On Tuesday, they will hold their first annual "Giving Taco Tuesday".

Mercadito Turkey Taco for Strength

Giving Tuesday was started back in 2012. It falls right after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, some of the biggest shopping days of the entire year. It is meant to remind people to give back to those in need, especially during the holiday season.

Local

politics 34 mins ago

Top 6 Jarring Trials of 2019 in San Diego

first alert forecast 2 hours ago

Sheena Parveen’s Morning Forecast for December 30, 2019

So if you're looking for a good way to give back and get some tacos for yourself, the event will be held from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Dos Desperados Brewery in San Marcos. They will be selling tacos and churros, will have a "Karaoke Stock Market", where people can donate an "appraised" amount to sing classic karaoke songs.

The Wounded Warrior Homes organization is a grassroots non-profit group that provides transitional housing and services to re-integrate post 9/11 veterans with Traumatic Brain Injury and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us