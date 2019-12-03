The 1st Annual Giving Taco Tuesday with the Wounded Warriors San Diego nonprofit Wounded Warrior Homes is selling tacos Tuesday, at Dos Desperados Brewery in San Marcos to give back to those in need.

There's a new tradition being started by the local nonprofit Wounded Warrior Homes organization.

On Tuesday, they will hold their first annual "Giving Taco Tuesday".

Giving Tuesday was started back in 2012. It falls right after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, some of the biggest shopping days of the entire year. It is meant to remind people to give back to those in need, especially during the holiday season.

So if you're looking for a good way to give back and get some tacos for yourself, the event will be held from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Dos Desperados Brewery in San Marcos. They will be selling tacos and churros, will have a "Karaoke Stock Market", where people can donate an "appraised" amount to sing classic karaoke songs.

The Wounded Warrior Homes organization is a grassroots non-profit group that provides transitional housing and services to re-integrate post 9/11 veterans with Traumatic Brain Injury and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.