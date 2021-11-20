Thanksgiving Travel: Millions of Americans Traveling Ahead of the Holiday

According to travel experts there has been a sharp increase in people traveling by air in 2021 compared to 2020.

“For the most part traveling has been great,” Traveler Dianna Brown said.

“We're seeing a 16% increase over last year and this at this time, and again, just about 3% below 2019 levels, and that was a record year,” AAA Corporate Communications Director Jeffrey Spring said.

According to TSA over 2 million people traveled on Friday, Nov. 19.

The increased air travel comes amid gas prices being at a 7 year high, an ongoing pandemic and reduced flight schedules.

Health experts urge travelers to follow safety protocols while flying but they’re more concerned about activities when people arrive at their destination.

“I think in large part air travel seems to be pretty safe. I'm more concerned about when you reach your destination. What is happening in these smaller spaces of people getting together to celebrate and have dinner,” FDA COVID Advisor Dr. James Hildreth said.

Despite the many factors like testing, masking and social distancing, many travelers at San Diego International Airport are satisfied with the experience.

“It’s slightly stress free and enjoyable,” Dianna Brown said.