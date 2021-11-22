Thanksgiving How-To: Where's the Best Pie in San Diego?

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it's time to plan where to get the best piece of pie if you can't make it home for the holiday for Mom's or Dad's.

Whether you like the traditional pumpkin or apple pie, here's your best options around San Diego County:

Moms Pies

Two locations; open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Whenever you think of pies in San Diego County, it's likely Julian has your mouth watering. Sadly, Moms Pies are unable to accept any more orders for Thanksgiving, but you can go visit both of their locations to purchase a holiday pie or two or three.

Julian Pie Company

Two locations, grocery stores

Another pie shop you might stop by when you're in Julian is Julian Pie Company. They have the classics, plus exotics like apple mountain berry crumb and caramel Dutch apple. They, too, are no longer shipping orders for Thanksgiving but the good news is that various grocery stores in San Diego carry their pies.

Hans & Harry's

5080 Bonita Rd b2, Bonita, CA 91902

Down in the South Bay, Hans & Harry's has six options: apple, cherry, chocolate pecan, Dutch apple, pecan and pumpkin. The bakery is no longer accepting online orders.

Pop Pie Co.

4404 Park Blvd., San Diego, CA 92116

This locally owned shop has a variety of pies to choose from, from slices to hand-made pies to classic meat and vegetarian pies. Whole sweet pies are available in-store on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Gluten Free Baking Co.

4594 30th St., San Diego, CA, 92116

For those who need it, the Gluten Free Baking Co. has got you. They have fresh baked apple, cherry, pumpkin and pecan pies available while supplies last.

Susie Cakes

7610 Via Campanile, Suite 144 Carlsbad, CA 92009

3705 Caminito Court, Suite 0500 San Diego, CA 92130

The all-American shop is offering apple crumble, pumpkin and pecan pies. They will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, so make sure to visit before.

Did we forget one? Let us know.



