BBBS thanks our SDPD officers and staff at the Mid-City division with an appreciation lunch while they host the community for an Open House!

About this Event

Enjoy cake and food while participating in unique interactive activities and get a tour of the station. Together let’s say " T H A N K YOU " to our hard-working police department!

SATURDAY, FEB 8 | 12PM - 3PM

SAN DIEGO POLICE DEPARTMENT

MID-CITY DIVISION

4310 Landis Street San Diego, CA 92105

OPEN TO ALL!