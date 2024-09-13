Teslas destroyed in possible arson fire in Miramar, San Diego FD says

Arson investigators believe a fire at a Tesla service center Miramar that destroyed four vehicles was intentionally set.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. and re-sparked later that morning due to the electric vehicles' lithium-ion batteries, said Capt. Patrick Buckley, an investigator with San Diego Fire-Rescue's Metro-Arson Strike Team.

Four Teslas were destroyed in the fire and others had some damage, as did a building near where the fire started, Buckley said.

Firefighters had an initial callout for a rubbish fire,which was then upgraded to a full-response structure fire, SDFD Battalion Chief Mike Liversidge said at the scene.

Crews worked at length to extinguish the vehicle and protect the exposed building nearby. The team did a search inside to ensure the fire didn't spread and to check for any victims. Nothing was found and no civilians or firefighters were injured.

Investigators worked through the charred scene and said there is enough information to lead them to believe the fire was intentionally set. Capt. Buckley would not reveal more details on the evidence that led to that conclusion.

No arrests have yet been made. The cost of damage was not yet known.