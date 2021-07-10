Tesla

Tesla Crashes Into CHP Car on SR-56

By Aleah Jarin

NBC 7

California Highway Patrol Officers (CHP) are investigating a car crash that happened on State Route 56 eastbound, east of Carmel Country Road, early Saturday morning.

At around 3 a.m., a white Tesla driven by a 29-year-old woman from San Diego traversed a full freeway closure and crashed into the back of an unoccupied CHP patrol car, according to CHP.

A woman, who was a passenger in the Tesla, was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment, CHP said. The driver of the Tesla was arrested under suspicion of driving under of the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. This crash remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

