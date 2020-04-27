Tesla Asks Fremont Factory Employees to Return to Work: Report

Palo Alto-based company sent internal emails to furloughed workers to report to the plant Wednesday against ongoing public health order

By Stephen Ellison

COMCAST_CARES_FAMILIA_TELEMUNDO_SAN_ANTONIO.jpg
The Washington Post/Getty Images

Tesla has asked some of its Fremont factory employees to return to work this week and resume production despite county public health orders requiring minimum operations, according to a report from CNBC citing company emails.

The Palo Alto-based electric car maker headed by Elon Musk reportedly asked dozens of workers to report to the Fremont plant on Wednesday, CNBC reported.

The Alameda County restrictions are in effect until May 3 and have not been relaxed in any way, a sheriff's office spokesman told the network.

Local

San Diego Convention Center 20 hours ago

2 Homeless Individuals at Convention Center Test Positive for COVID-19

San Diego County Apr 26

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Positive Cases Surpass 3K

In March, when those orders went into effect, Tesla defied the order and continued its operations at the Fremont plant for five more days, arguing with local officials that it should be considered an essential business.

The plant finally shut down on March 24, after which some employees were asked to work from home, some were furloughed and contract workers were let go.

Three employees who work at the Fremont plant and were furloughed shared with CNBC the internal emails sent to them Friday and over the weekend. They did so anonymously, the network said.

Tesla is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us