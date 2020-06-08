heat

Temps to Spike This Week But Fire Danger Low, NWS Says

The NWS has issued a heat advisory that will be in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 7 p.m. Tuesday

The shade is the fastest way to beat a heat advisory this week in San Diego County.

Warm weather is expected throughout San Diego County this week, especially in coastal areas, elevating fire weather conditions but not to a point where a warning is necessary, according to the National Weather Service.

Weak Santa Ana winds coming in from the north will be around 15 mph Monday, with gusts potentially reaching 25 mph this afternoon, forecasters said.

However, no elevated fire risk is expected in San Diego County this week because humidity will remain around normal and fuels remain relatively green for this time of year thanks to the rainfall in April, NWS Meteorologist Miguel Miller said.

Areas west of the mountains will see a sharp rise in temperatures on Tuesday. Coastal areas may see their hottest conditions of the year so far, NBC 7 Weathercaster Ashley Matthews said.

The NWS has issued a heat advisory that will be in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

High temperatures Monday could reach 79 degrees near the coast, 86 inland, 89 in the western valleys, 78 in the mountains and 90 in the deserts.

Highs in coastal areas are expected to reach the low-to-mid-90s on Tuesday, while temperatures in the western valleys are expected to top out in the low-to-high-90s, forecasters said.

Then, by Wednesday, temperatures will begin to cool, Matthews said.

