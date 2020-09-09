Temporary Site for Horses Now Available to Valley Fire Evacuees

More than 1,000 residents were forced out of their homes in the East County as they Valley Fire has ravaged through the Japatul Valley area since Saturday. As a result of the blaze, the county has opened an evacuation site for horses.

The San Diego County Department of Animal Services announced Tuesday that evacuees are welcomed to drop off their horses at the rodeo grounds located at 12584 Mapleview St. in Lakeside. There, the San Diego Humane Society’s qualified volunteers will look after the equines on site.

Here’s a look at the Lakeside Rodeo Grounds, the latest evacuation site now open for horses. More on the services being provided here, coming up on #NBC7 Midday. https://t.co/Mkr21DcoEI pic.twitter.com/sryyKa0uIz — Ashley Matthews (@ashleyNBC7) September 9, 2020

Although the Lakeside address is only accepting horses, other large animals are being taken in at the Iron Oak Canyon Ranch in Spring Valley. However, the county warns that the site is nearing capacity.

Smaller animals can be taken to the County Animal Services South Shelter in Bonita.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, animal owners are unable to stay at shelters housing their pets and livestock, according to the county. All animal shelters are drop-off only at this time.

As more animals are taken to evacuation sites, the San Diego Humane Society asks the public to help them accommodate the animals with donations. At this time, the organization is seeking donations of large plastic water buckets, alfalfa, grass hay, chicken feed, pig feed, wheelbarrows and pitchforks.

Generous locals can donate goods at the Iron Oak Canyon Ranch. Monetary donations can be made online here.

More animals are coming to safety, evacuated from the #ValleyFire. We are asking the community for donations:



Large plastic water buckets

Grass hay

Alfalfa

Wheel barrows

Pitchforks

Chicken Feed

Pig Feed



Deliver to:

Iron Oak Canyon Ranch

12310 Campo Rd, Spring Valley, CA 91978 pic.twitter.com/LYcYBornEe — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) September 8, 2020

The San Diego Humane Society’s emergency response team is available to help residents evacuate their animals. To contact them for assistance, call (619) 236-2341.

For more information on resources the San Diego Humane Society is offering due to the Valley Fire, click here.

To keep up with the latest information on the Valley Fire, click here.