San Diego

Temporary closures expected at eastbound I-8 on-ramp

The installations are scheduled to begin Monday, extending from the freeway on-ramp to Sports Arena Boulevard, according to Caltrans.

By City News Service

Generic photo of an eastbound I-8 sign, undated.
NBC 7

The eastbound Interstate 8 on-ramp will experience temporary closures due to crosswalk light installations this week.

According to Caltrans, the installations are scheduled to begin Monday, extending from the freeway on-ramp to Sports Arena Boulevard.

The ramp will remain open during morning and evening commutes on weekdays and busy times on weekends, officials said.

More updates and road closure information can be found at dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-11.

San Diego
