Temporary closures expected at eastbound I-8 on-ramp

The eastbound Interstate 8 on-ramp will experience temporary closures due to crosswalk light installations this week.

According to Caltrans, the installations are scheduled to begin Monday, extending from the freeway on-ramp to Sports Arena Boulevard.

On Mon Mar 3, expect intermittent closures of the onramp to EB I-8 from Sports Arena Blvd to install a flashing beacon system for the pedestrian crosswalk. The ramp will remain open during morning & evening commutes on weekdays & busy times on weekends.https://t.co/pt1qWYJmgc pic.twitter.com/TnzS8yr0R2 — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) March 2, 2025

The ramp will remain open during morning and evening commutes on weekdays and busy times on weekends, officials said.

More updates and road closure information can be found at dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-11.